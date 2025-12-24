How Broadcom Is Future-Proofing AI Storage For Quantum Age

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is rolling out a new generation of storage networking products as it prepares customers for rising artificial intelligence workloads and emerging security risks tied to quantum computing.

The company has launched its Gen 8 Fibre Channel switch lineup, including the Brocade X8 Directors and the Brocade G820 switch. The systems are designed for large, business-critical environments that require continuous uptime and stronger data protection.

Brocade Legacy

In a briefing with EE Times on Monday, Scott Shimomura, Broadcom's head of product marketing and technical education, said the new platform reflects more than 30 years of storage networking expertise developed by Brocade, which Broadcom acquired about a decade ago.

Shimomura said security remains a top concern for enterprises running always-on systems that cannot afford downtime or data breaches.

Post-Quantum Security

Broadcom engineered the Gen 8 platform to protect data as global encryption standards tighten. The switches encrypt data in motion and include controls that restrict who can access and manage the network.

Administrators are limited to the systems they are authorized to oversee, reducing operational risk and potential misuse. Shimomura said this approach helps companies comply with new regulations, including European rules that took effect in 2025 and emphasize financial and digital system resilience.

AI And Scale

Beyond security, Broadcom designed Gen 8 to scale for AI-driven data centers and complex enterprise workloads. The platform supports multiple data traffic types on the same storage network without compromising reliability.

Broadcom shares are up about 51% year-to-date, fueled by strong AI demand. Analysts remain bullish despite recent pullbacks. Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya said Broadcom sees a $50 billion to $100 billion AI revenue opportunity in fiscal 2026 and 2027, citing new customer wins such as Anthropic. Other analysts echoed confidence in sustained AI momentum.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were up 0.13% at $349.76 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

