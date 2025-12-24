Alphabet-Backed Waymo Issues Software Update For Fleet Following PG&E San Francisco Outage

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) self-driving cab service Waymo issued an official statement on Tuesday, following the PG&E Corp (NYSE:PGC) outage in San Francisco.

Fleetwide Software Update

The company said that "the sheer number of disabled traffic lights were the primary contributors to city-wide gridlock," which resulted in authorities urging people to stay at home. Waymo added that autonomous technology experiencing an outage of that scale was "a unique challenge" for Waymo.

"We are now implementing fleet-wide updates that provide the Driver with specific power outage context, allowing it to navigate more decisively," Waymo said in the statement. Waymo also shared that the company was enhancing its emergency preparedness and updating first responder training protocols.

Waymo Reaches 14 Million Rides, Targets Overseas Expansion

The news comes as Waymo announced it had reached 14 million paid Robotaxi rides in 2025. Earlier, the company had also reportedly reached the 450,000 weekly Robotaxi rides milestone, putting it firmly in the lead amid a Robotaxi race in the U.S., which includes the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , which recently conducted driverless testing operations in Austin.

Waymo is also eyeing an expansion into London next year, sharing that it will be working with its fleet operations partner, Moove, to secure local and national approvals from the authorities. Waymo will be joined by Baidu Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Apollo Go Robotaxis, which will also arrive in London in 2026 via Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) .

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, GOOGL climbed 0.25% to $315.14 during Pre-market trading.

