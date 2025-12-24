Nvidia's Robotics Chief Applauds Tesla FSD v14 As Autonomous Push Draws Attention: 'It Feels Surreal'

Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director of Robotics has hailed Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology's progress amid concerns about the EV giant's Robotaxi operations in Austin.

‘It Feels Surreal,' Says Nvidia Robotics Director

Sharing his experiences with the technology via a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Jim Fan, Nvidia's Robotics Director, hailed the technology. "It’s perhaps the first time I experience an AI that passes the Physical Turing Test," he said in the post. He added that the technology was accurate in a way that one couldn't tell "if a neural net or a human drove you home."

He also shared a video in the post, which showcased the FSD in action. "I still find it magical watching the steering wheel turn by itself," he shared. He also hailed how easily the technology is integrated into people's lives. "First it feels surreal, next it becomes routine," He said.

Tesla's FSD Receives Lawmaker's Praise

Meanwhile, the technology received praise from a South Korean National Assembly member, Lee Soyoung, who also shared that she would encourage her colleagues to try out self-driving and autonomous technologies for themselves, as the sector is still in its nascent stages in South Korea.

Tesla is also eyeing an expansion into the European market next year, with Dutch auto regulator RDW confirming the 2026 timeline for the technology's launch in the region.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA slid 0.11% to $485.03 at market close during the after-hours trading session.

