Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy across both software and computing infrastructure, aiming to drive deeper AI adoption in the workplace while strengthening long-term cloud and hardware capabilities.

The company's enterprise collaboration platform, DingTalk, is moving faster into AI agents with the launch of a dedicated operating system and new enterprise-focused hardware.

At an event in Hangzhou on Tuesday, DingTalk unveiled Agent OS, an operating system built specifically for AI agents, alongside DingTalk Real, a hardware suite designed to serve as a physical terminal for running those agents.

DingTalk founder and CEO Chen Hang said all future AI agents on the platform will be built and operated on Agent OS. The move is intended to allow artificial intelligence to interact more directly with the physical world, the SCMP reported on Wednesday.

Industry-Specific AI Applications

DingTalk also introduced industry-specific AI products. These include a "homework correction machine" for primary and middle schools that can grade up to 100 assignments in four minutes.

On the software side, the company rolled out workplace AI agents that automate recruitment, travel expense claims, and marketing design. Its AI Travel agent can plan itineraries, compare prices, and submit expense claims without human input.

Chen, DingTalk's founder, returned as CEO this year after a brief hiatus. His return aligns with Alibaba's broader push to scale AI across its ecosystem.

Alibaba shares are up more than 78% year-to-date, supported by growing momentum in cloud services and AI initiatives.

Chip Procurement Plans

Alibaba is also considering purchasing 40,000 to 50,000 MI308 AI accelerators from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) , according to TechNode. The MI308, designed for China, has secured U.S. export approval, though AMD must pay a 15% licensing fee.

Priced around $12,000, the MI308 is roughly 15% cheaper than Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) H20 and has faced less security scrutiny.

Nomura remains bullish on Alibaba's AI outlook, with analyst Shi Jialong stating that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of AI across China's tech sector.

BABA Price Action: BABA shares were down 0.38% at $150.66 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Ascannio via Shutterstock