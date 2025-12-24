Elon Musk Says Former AI Head Andrej Karpathy's Understanding Of Company Software Is 'Dated:' Says TSLA's Intelligence Density 'Better' Than Rivals

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that former AI chief Andrej Karpathy's view of the company's artificial intelligence progress is "dated."

On Tuesday, Yuchen Jin, a user on the social media platform X, shared insights into his conversation with Karpathy about the latter's take on Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo vs Tesla's Robotaxi.

The user shared that Karpathy hailed both technologies as good to drive, but did mention that there were differences between the two services, which would come to light as operations are scaled. Karpathy had earlier compared the FSD system to being on a magnetic levitation train.

Responding to the post, Musk shared his take, where he pointed out that Karpathy's understanding of Tesla's software was "dated" as the company had progressed since his departure. "Tesla AI software has advanced vastly beyond what it was when he left," Musk said, adding that the "intelligence density per GB of Tesla AI" was “better” than its rivals by at least "an order of magnitude."

Tesla's FSD Progress, Waymo’s Lead

The news comes as Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology's latest v14 update has been hailed by experts for its improvements over previous iterations. The company is also conducting driverless testing of its Robotaxi, paving the way for driverless operations touted by Musk.

However, the company's Robotaxi operations could be at a smaller scale than what was originally planned, according to a Robotaxi tracker developed by a student.

Meanwhile, Waymo has cemented itself in the driving seat of the U.S.’s Robotaxi push as the self-driving cab company announced it had completed over 14 million paid rides this year. Waymo is also looking to expand beyond the U.S. in Europe amid Baidu Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) Apollo Go‘s entry into the UK with Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) .

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA slid 0.11% to $485.03 at market close during the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock