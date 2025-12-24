Apple And Google Score Court Victory As Judge Halts Texas Law Requiring Age Checks And Parental Consent For Apps

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked Texas from enforcing a sweeping child safety law aimed at app stores, delivering a significant legal win to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and the broader tech industry.

Judge Blocks Texas App Store Accountability Act

A U.S. federal judge in Texas halted enforcement of a new state law that would have required app stores and developers to verify users' ages and obtain parental consent for minors, ruling the measure likely violates the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin issued a preliminary injunction against Texas's App Store Accountability Act, which was set to take effect in January.

The law targeted users under 18, mandating parental approval for app downloads and in-app purchases.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

See Also: Apple Targets 2026 Launch For AI Smart Glasses, Camera-Equipped AirPods, With Foxconn, TSMC Set To Play Key Roles: Report

First Amendment Concerns Drive Ruling

In his order, Pitman acknowledged widespread concern over children's online safety but said courts must adhere to constitutional limits.

He found the law likely infringes on free speech protections by imposing broad restrictions on app stores, developers and users.

"The Court recognizes the broad support for protecting children when they use apps. But the means to achieve that end must be consistent with the First Amendment," his statement read.

Adding, "However compelling the policy concerns, and however widespread the agreement that the issue must be addressed, the Court remains bound by the rule of law."

Texas Plans Appeal As Debate Continues

The Texas attorney general's office said in court filings it plans to appeal the decision to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, reported Reuters.

Apple earns a strong Quality score in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, with its share price showing positive Momentum in the short, medium and long term. Click here for a deeper look at the stock, along with its peers and competitors.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Troyan on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.