'Elon Musk Makes That Back In Nine Minutes:' Lawmaker Blasts OSHA's $50,000 Fine After Tesla Worker's Death

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) has slammed Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, claiming that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined the automaker $50,000 after a worker from the lawmaker's district was electrocuted at Tesla's Gigafactory Austin facility.

Elon Musk Makes That Back In Nine Minutes

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the lawmaker criticized Musk and Tesla. He said that a Tesla worker was electrocuted to death "because the company cut corners," and "failed to follow OSHA regulations that would've protected him." Casar also criticized OSHA, which fined the automaker "just $50,000."

"I think that major employers that do not focus enough on workplace safety can count on their workplace never being investigated," Casar said in a video attached to the post, outlining that the agency was "stretched thin." He also outlined that the incident was the second of its kind at the facility.

"For a company valued at about a $1 trillion, that is a drop in the bucket," the lawmaker said. "Elon Musk makes that [$50,000] back in nine minutes from federal contracts alone," Casar said, adding that "a worker's life" was worth more than "nine minutes of that man's time." Casar then called for a better-staffed agency.

OSHA's Boring Company Row

This isn't the first time that OSHA has been involved with one of Musk's businesses. The agency had also imposed and then rescinded fines of upwards of $400,000 on the Musk-backed Boring Co. for safety and code violations at a tunneling site in Las Vegas after reports emerged of hazardous conditions at the site.

The fine was rescinded after a meeting between the Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo‘s office and Boring Co. officials, and records of the meeting had allegedly vanished before being reinstated into public record again.

Tesla's Racial Bias Lawsuit

Meanwhile, Tesla was also in the spotlight for alleged racial bias against African American workers at its Fremont, California, facility. A class action lawsuit was filed by workers, but was dismissed by the court, as many of the 200 workers who were set to testify in the trial were unwilling to do so.

Elon Musk Says Money Won't Matter

Musk recently also doubled down on his claims about money becoming obsolete in the future, as the billionaire responded to a question about the President Donald Trump-branded accounts providing seed capital to children until they turn 18. "Civilization will either be gone or AI/robotics will eliminate scarcity," Musk said.

