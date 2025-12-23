Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) stock rose Tuesday after it revealed a new dealer partnership in the agriculture sector.

The autonomous industrial vehicle firm announced the agreement with Chandler Automation to push its DriveMod Tugger into food processing and packing operations.

The collaboration adds Chandler Automation to Cyngn's dealer network to sell the DriveMod Tugger.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rise As Street Awaits Q3 GDP Report—Parsons, ZIM, Trump Media & Technology In Focus

The autonomous tugger can move materials repeatedly between processing and packaging stations.

Food processors and packers aim to cut labor needs and improve throughput with automation.

Chandler Automation builds factory automation systems, including optical sorting, inspection, robotic palletizing, and custom machinery. The company said its tailored systems help food processors lower labor costs and boost efficiency.

Chandler's position in the agriculture ecosystem gives Cyngn a direct path into the sector.

Cyngn's Strategic Rationale

Cyngn has expanded DriveMod deployments across multiple industries and now targets agriculture as the next growth area.

The DriveMod platform brings autonomous movement to existing industrial vehicles without major infrastructure changes.

Cyngn said the new dealer relationship broadens its reach and adds a new customer base.

"Chandler Automation is deeply embedded in the food processing ecosystem," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn.

He said autonomous material movement can increase uptime and throughput for food producers.

"Many of our customers have modernized inspection and packaging but still rely on manual transport between stations," said Sean Chandler, CEO of Chandler Automation.

He said Cyngn's technology fits the continuous-flow operations his customers want.

CYN Price Action: Cyngn shares were up 0.95% at $3.20 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock