Yoshua Bengio, one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence, says he deliberately misleads chatbots to elicit honest feedback, highlighting a growing concern over AI's tendency to flatter users.

Bengio Tricks Chatbots To Reveal Honest Insights

Last week’s episode of The Diary of a CEO, Bengio told host Steven Bartlett that AI chatbots often give overly positive responses that are “useless“ for evaluating his research ideas.

"I wanted honest advice, honest feedback. But because it is sycophantic, it's going to lie," he said.

To counter this, Bengio presented his ideas as if they belonged to a colleague.

"If it knows it's me, it wants to please me," he explained, noting that the AI suddenly offered more critical and candid insights.

AI Sycophancy Highlights Misalignment In Advanced Models

Bengio, a professor at the Université de Montréal, has long been recognized as one of the "AI godfathers," alongside Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun.

Earlier this year, he launched the AI safety nonprofit LawZero to address dangerous behaviors in advanced AI, including lying and cheating.

Other experts have sounded similar alarms.

A 2025 study by researchers at Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and Oxford found that chatbots incorrectly judged 42% of Reddit confession posts, giving lenient or misleading feedback compared to human evaluations.

OpenAI has also acknowledged the issue, removing updates that made ChatGPT "overly supportive but disingenuous."

Experts Warn About AI Chatbot Risks To Privacy, Children

Last week, Google AI security professional Harsh Varshney advised users on protecting personal and work data while using AI chatbots.

He warned against sharing sensitive information like Social Security numbers, credit card details, home addresses, or medical records with public AI tools, which could store the data for future model training.

Varshney urged the use of enterprise-grade AI for confidential work, regularly deleting chat history, using temporary or "incognito" modes, and sticking to trusted AI platforms while reviewing privacy settings.

Last month, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt said the federal government needed to regulate AI technologies to safeguard children.

Speaking at the 2025 Utah AI Summit, he expressed concern that AI could do more harm than good, particularly to kids.

He also cautioned that overreliance on chatbots might weaken people's emotional connections and their ability to form meaningful human relationships, potentially creating a less empathetic society.

