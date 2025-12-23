Polymarket Rival Kalshi Launches Research Unit— Internal Study Shows 40% Edge Over Wall Street Inflation Forecasts

Prediction markets startup Kalshi unveiled a new research division, Kalshi Research, on Monday, which will focus on supporting academic research in the prediction markets sector.

Kalshi Research Launches, Data Outperforms

Kalshi Research will provide academics with access to the company’s internal platform data, which is the world’s largest and highest-quality prediction market data repository. The division will also organize the inaugural Prediction Market Conference to showcase the latest insights in the field.

Along with launching Kalshi Research, the company published its first internal study. Conducted by its in-house research team, the study compared Kalshi's inflation forecasts with Wall Street's consensus.

Results showed that Kalshi outperformed Wall Street by 40% across all periods and market conditions. One week ahead, Kalshi's forecasts matched or exceeded consensus on 85% of inflation readings. During "shock" periods—when actual results deviated significantly from predictions, Kalshi's forecasts were even more precise, posting a 50% lower Mean Absolute Error (MAE).

Kalshi Gains Wall Street, Google Boost

Kalshi’s new research arm and its superior forecasting abilities could have significant implications for the financial industry. The company’s prediction market platform has been gaining traction in the financial world, with Wall Street showing a growing interest in the platform.

This interest was further evidenced by a decision by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to integrate prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket into its Google Finance platform, allowing users to gain insights into future market events.

Kalshi’s recent study further solidifies its position as a reliable source of market predictions, potentially leading to increased adoption by policymakers, investors, and executives. The company’s continued success could also have a positive impact on its financial performance. Kalshi recently announced the launch of tokenized predictions on the Solana network, a move that is expected to tap into billions of on-chain liquidity and further bolster the company’s position in the prediction markets sector.

