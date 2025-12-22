AST SpaceMobile Shares Surge Ahead Of Next-Gen 'BlueBird' Launch

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are surging after the company outlined new details on its next-generation BlueBird satellites, which are designed to deliver 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones worldwide.

The company said the satellites feature nearly 2,400 square feet of phased array antennas. AST SpaceMobile said that would make it the largest commercial phased-array system ever deployed in low Earth orbit, surpassing the company's first-generation BlueBirds at 693 square feet.

AST SpaceMobile is scheduled to launch its first next-generation satellite, BlueBird 6, on Tuesday at 10:24 p.m. EST. The mission is set to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center aboard an LVM3 rocket.

The company also plans to stream a live webcast about 30 minutes before launch, including new videos, remarks from President Scott Wisniewski, and interviews with strategic partners American Tower and Rakuten.

In other space launch developments, Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) advanced its upcoming Electron mission for the U.S. Space Force's STP-S30 program, "Don't Be Such A Square," from Wallops Island, Virginia. The company also completed its first dedicated launch for Japan's space agency, JAXA, deploying the RAISE-4 satellite, which carried eight technology demonstrations.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 13.82% at $86.31 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

