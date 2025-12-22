Larry Ellison's 2025: How Oracle, Tesla, And Paramount Skydance Merger Propelled Him Past Elon Musk

The year 2025 could go down as one of the most exciting in the career of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison. The billionaire briefly became the richest person in the world and saw shares of companies he owns become highly volatile for various reasons.

Larry Ellison's Net Worth Changes

Ellison began 2025 as the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $192 billion. That came after rising up the billionaires list after ranking eighth at the end of 2023.

While Ellison saw steadier gains in 2024, the 2025 year has been highly volatile to Ellison's net worth and to the stocks that he is most closely aligned with.

Ellison is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle. Shares of Oracle surged 40% in one day in September after first-quarter financial results and updated comments on future revenue potential. The gain took Ellison's net worth to around $400 billion and helped him briefly pass Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who was worth $385 billion at the time.

The move was short lived and Musk is now well into first place, worth $642 billion according to Bloomberg.

Ellison and Musk remain connected thanks to Tesla stock. Ellison is a previous member of Tesla's Board of Directors and a shareholder in the electric vehicle company. Ellison invested $1 billion in Tesla in 2016, an investment that served as a key financial commitment for the billionaire and the company at the time.

Along with owning stakes in Oracle and Tesla stock, Ellison is also one of the top shareholders in Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) . Ellison helped finance the merger of Paramount and Skydance, where his son David Ellison is the CEO.

All three of the stocks Ellison is associated with are currently outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500.

Here are the year-to-date performances:

Oracle stock: +17.1%

Tesla stock: +30.3%

Paramount Skydance stock: +17.2%

SPY ETF: +16.8%

Ellison is currently ranked as the fifth richest person in 2025 with a net worth of $246 billion, gaining $53.6 billion year-to-date in 2025.

What's Next

Ellison could quickly climb back up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index rankings as his $246 billion net worth is only $18 billion away from second place.

Oracle, Tesla and Paramount Skydance could all be volatile in 2026 thanks to various factors.

For Oracle, the company continues to be one of the top plays on the growth of AI and data centers. The technology company said earlier this year that it signed four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three different companies in the first quarter.

The company's backlog has risen significantly and CEO Safra Catz said the company expects its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure segment revenue to grow 77% to $18 billion in fiscal 2025, and grow to $32 billion, $73 billion, $114 billion and $144 billion over the subsequent four years.

At the end of the second fiscal quarter, Oracle's remaining performance obligations sat at $523 billion, up 438% year-over-year.

For Tesla, shares are rising into the end of 2025 amid greater optimism about the company's robotaxis and autonomous vehicles, with some analysts focusing more on these areas and placing less emphasis on future electric-vehicle delivery projections.

Paramount Skydance could become the stock discussed most in the final quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The media giant has submitted an all-cash offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) . The Warner Bros. board currently favors an offer from streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) .

On Monday, Paramount Skydance shared that Ellison was personally guaranteeing $40.4 billion in equity financing for the Warner Bros. deal, hoping to strengthen their odds of acquiring the company.

A Trump Administration spokesperson previously said that the White House preferred Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. and that other bidders could face tougher challenges to get the deal approved.

In 2026, there's a good chance that Ellison's net worth could fluctuate significantly again with the three major companies he's associated with all having major storylines heading into the new year.

