Joby Vs. Archer: Two Strategies, One 2026 Deadline

The U.S. eVTOL race has entered its most unforgiving phase. With commercial air taxi services targeted for 2026, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) and Archer Aviation Inc (NASDAQ:ACHR) are no longer selling the future—they're being measured by their readiness. And while the destination looks the same, the routes could not be more different.

Joby's Industrial Playbook

Joby is betting that scale and data win. The company plans to double U.S. manufacturing capacity to four aircraft per month by 2027, expanding production across California and Ohio with backing from Toyota Motor Co (NYSE:TM) . More importantly, all FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization are already in production.

Flight activity backs the ambition. In 2025, Joby logged more than 850 flights across the U.S., UAE, and Japan — building a growing reservoir of real-world flight data as it advances through the final stages of FAA certification. Infrastructure is part of the equation, too, with Joby partnering with Metropolis Technologies to integrate vertiports into existing parking and mobility hubs.

The signal is clear: arrive at 2026 with aircraft, data, and places to land.

Archer's City-First Strategy

Archer is taking a more distributed approach. The company is working with cities across California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and New York to submit multiple applications for early air taxi operations under the FAA's eIPP framework. The emphasis is local—operations teams, infrastructure readiness, and coordination with public safety agencies.

Beyond the U.S., Archer is also planting flags abroad, setting up a UK engineering hub tied to defense-oriented and dual-use aircraft programs.

One Deadline, Two Tests

Globally, regulators — including China — are beginning to standardize eVTOL certification. But in the U.S., the contest between Joby and Archer isn't about rulebooks anymore.

By 2026, execution will decide who flies — and who waits.

