STMicroelectronics Brings Humanoid Robots Into Its Factories

Oversonic Robotics, an Italian company specializing in cognitive humanoid machines, has signed an agreement with STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to integrate custom-built humanoid robots into the chipmaker’s global production and logistics operations.

Under the deal, custom-built humanoid robots will be introduced into the chipmaker’s production and logistics operations, signaling a notable shift in how advanced semiconductor facilities are run.

The partnership represents a first for the semiconductor sector, moving humanoid robots beyond pilot programs and controlled trials into routine, real-world manufacturing roles.

Initial Deployment Begins In Malta

The rollout begins at ST’s advanced packaging and testing facility in Malta, where Oversonic’s RoBee humanoid has been deployed. The initial installation lays the groundwork for expansion across other ST sites as the company looks to boost efficiency, improve worker safety, and maintain operational reliability amid increasingly complex manufacturing demands.

ST sees humanoid robotics as a natural extension of its automation roadmap. “A key parameter of the long-term competitiveness of our global advanced manufacturing infrastructure is our ability to deploy automation and robotics solutions at scale. Humanoids integration is the next frontier,” said Fabio Gualandris, President Quality, Manufacturing and Technology of STMicroelectronics.

Gualandris said the robots are designed to support intricate manufacturing tasks, coordinate with existing automated systems, and improve production flow while enhancing employee safety.

The initiative, he added, reinforces ST’s position as an early adopter of advanced and sustainable factory technologies.

Oversonic Highlights Industrial Robotics Ambitions

For Oversonic, the agreement underscores its ambition to place cognitive humanoids in demanding industrial environments. “The partnership with STMicroelectronics is a great source of pride for us because it embodies the vision of cognitive robotics that Oversonic has brought to the industrial and healthcare markets,” said Fabio Puglia, the company’s president.

The collaboration will be demonstrated at CES through live presentations of RoBee performing manufacturing-related tasks, supported by engineers from both companies.

STM Price Action: STMicroelectronics shares were up 0.89% at $26.05 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

