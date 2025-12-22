This Intel Supplier Sits At The Center of The AI Value Chain And The Market Is Finally Catching On: Growth Score Spikes

California-based Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is seeing its Growth metrics surge in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, amid the unrelenting growth in AI capex spending, which is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings is calculated based on a company’s historic growth profile, which includes the pace of earnings and revenue growth, with equal importance given to both short and long-term trends, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.

A spike in a stock’s Growth score is thus indicative of a strong recent quarterly performance, which has led to the recalibration of a company’s compounded annual pace of growth.

Intel Supplier Sees Spike In Growth Score

Applied Materials’ Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings has jumped from 68.29 to 98.2 within the span of a week. This comes just weeks after the company’s better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter performance, with $6.8 billion in revenue, ahead of consensus estimates at $6.67 billion.

While the year-over-year growth was modest at 3%, the company’s guidance for the current quarter impressed investors, with revenues expected at $6.85 billion, ahead of estimates at $6.76 billion.

It also expects adjusted earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.38 per share, which is significantly ahead of estimates of $2.13 per share.

The company supplies essential equipment, software, and services to the semiconductor industry, making it a critical, yet largely unknown cog in the global AI value chain.

It counts many of the world's largest chipmakers and foundries among its customers, including Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) , and Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) .

The stock scores high on Momentum, Growth and Quality in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long-term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

