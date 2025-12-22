Elon Musk's Tesla May 'Never Make A GAAP Profit Ever Again,' Says Ross Gerber—Dan Ives Stays Bullish

Investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber has shared concerns that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could have a hard time reporting a GAAP profit.

Never Make A GAAP Profit

Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, the investor shared his thoughts on Tesla. "It’s quite possible that tesla will never make a GAAP profit ever again," the investor said. Gerber did not elaborate on the reason(s) behind his opinion.

Tesla has been recording declining sales figures across the globe, with the latest data illustrating a 23% decline for the company's sales in the U.S. during November, despite the company's market share in the EV sector jumping to over 56%, which could indicate a wider pullback on EVs in the country.

Tesla sales also fell considerably in other regions, with a marked decline in European sales in October, when Tesla recorded 6,964 new registrations, a 48.5% YoY drop from October 2024's 13,519 units it registered.

Dan Ives Remains Bullish

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities investor Dan Ives has reaffirmed his bullish stance on Tesla and the company's stock as he outlined an $800 price target for the company's stock, adding that Robotaxi would be expanding to over 30 cities next year. The price target of $800 indicates an upside of over 65% from the EV giant’s share price of $481.20 on Friday.

Rivian's Autonomous Push

What could also affect Tesla's sales could be rival Rivian Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) autonomous driving push, as the automaker revealed the company would offer self-driving features for $49.99/month or a flat fee of $2,500, significantly more affordable than Tesla's $99/month FSD fee or $8,000 one-time payment.

The company will utilize LiDAR and cameras for its autonomous technology.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe also shared that the automaker could enter the Robotaxi race in the future. Tesla, on the other hand, has reportedly registered over 1,500 vehicles in its California ride-hailing fleet. It is also carrying out driverless testing operations in Austin.

Delaware Court Hands Elon Musk A Major Boost

Meanwhile, the Delaware Supreme Court handed Musk a major boost after it reversed an earlier judgment to now approve and restore the billionaire's $56 billion pay package from 2018.

If Musk exercises all stock options with regard to the 2018 compensation plan, his ownership stake in Tesla would increase from about 12.4% to roughly 18.1% of the company’s expanded share base.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric, while offering satisfactory Growth and Quality, but poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA declined 0.45% to $481.20 at market close. However, it surged 0.30% to $482.65 during the after-hours session.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock