Consumer Tech News (Dec 15-19): Meta Accelerates AI Wearables Push, Trump Unveils U.S. Air Taxi Strategy, US Halts Technology Agreement With UK & More

White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks has rejected the narrative that artificial intelligence is a threat to the American workforce, citing new data from Vanguard that suggests the technology is currently a significant driver of hiring and wage increases.

The U.S. State Department approved a $11.15 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the largest of its kind, as the island nation grapples with mounting threats from China.

President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the nation highlighting the administration’s actions over the past year and outlining priorities for 2026.

A California Administrative Law Judge has ruled that Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) marketing around its Autopilot and full self-driving systems has been deceptive, and has since suggested punitive measures against the company and its operations in the state.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has unveiled the Donald Trump administration’s strategy to kickstart air taxi operations in the U.S.

Trump administration warned it could impose fees or limits on European service providers if the EU continues what Washington calls “discriminatory” actions against U.S. companies.

The Trump administration launched Tech Force, a major workforce initiative designed to recruit top-tier private sector technologists for short-term government service.

The United States has reportedly put on hold a technology agreement with the United Kingdom, citing dissatisfaction with the progress of trade discussions.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has filed lawsuits against Michigan, Illinois, and Connecticut, challenging state authority over the regulation of prediction markets.

Economist Peter Schiff has pushed back against Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) calls for a moratorium on new AI data centers, calling it an attack on productivity, progress and growth.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson says rapid advances in artificial intelligence and biotechnology could make human immortality achievable within 14 years, even as he warns the science still carries serious and unresolved risks.

Earnings

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported quarterly earnings of $3.94 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.75 and sales of $18.700 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $18.523 billion.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported first-quarter revenue of $13.64 billion, topping estimates, with adjusted earnings of $4.78 per share.

Gaming, Entertainment & Retail

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) said it will merge with TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at over $6 billion to fuel its fusion energy ambitions.

Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) shares were lower on Friday after the company announced plans to increase its ownership of the iconic Peanuts franchise.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is integrating its mapping and navigation platform, Amap, into its Qwen AI app to enhance real-world “life services” just weeks after the app’s launch.

TikTok has reportedly signed an agreement to create a new U.S.-based joint venture with major American investors.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a civil investigative demand to Instacart Inc. (NYSE:CART) , requesting information about its Eversight pricing tool.

Software, Smartphones & Semiconductors

In response to Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have announced significant changes.

Apple said that eight iPhones are reportedly in the works for 2026 and 2027, sparking optimism for the stock next year.

A new leak suggests Apple Inc.’s long-rumored foldable iPhone will prioritize thinness and durability over familiar features like Face ID as it prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market.

Google is stepping up its push to reshape the competitive dynamics of the AI chip market as demand for large-scale AI computing continues to surge.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is advancing with significant capacity investments as global demand for advanced chips, particularly from U.S. customers, continues to rise.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly working on a new AI model, which will be focused on image and video processing, led by the company's Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is accelerating its push into artificial intelligence-powered wearables, updating its smart glasses and adjusting its broader hardware strategy to focus on smarter, more premium devices.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a multi-year alliance to help global companies scale artificial intelligence across core business functions.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Armis, which could value the startup at up to $7 billion.

Automobiles

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is reportedly eyeing its current Chief Product Officer, Sterling Anderson, who was also formerly a Tesla Autopilot exec and co-founder of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) , as the company’s next CEO.

Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is expanding hands-free assisted driving and rolling out new software updates that give drivers more control, customization across Gen 1 and Gen 2 vehicles.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is intensifying its efforts to integrate electric air taxis into everyday travel, aligning new infrastructure plans with a faster production timeline as regulators move to open the skies to eVTOL aircraft.

Joby unveiled plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the United States, in a move that will support the production of four aircraft per month over the next two years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, expressed concerns about Google's dominance in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). He believes that Google's immense power and business model could pose a significant threat in the AI space.

OpenAI is set to bring former UK Chancellor George Osborne into a senior global role, as shifting U.S.–UK tech relations and intensifying competition over AI infrastructure reshape the international landscape.

OpenAI is reportedly in talks with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) about a potential investment that could exceed $10 billion and a deal to use its artificial intelligence chips.

Amazon is set to lay off 370 employees or about 8.5% of its Luxembourg workforce.

ChatGPT reached the milestone of $3 billion in global consumer spending on its mobile app as of this week.

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) stock gained on Thursday after it announced on Wednesday that it had partnered with OpenAI to integrate grocery shopping directly into ChatGPT.

OpenAI has held preliminary talks with investors about raising as much as $100 billion at a valuation of roughly $750 billion.