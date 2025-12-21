Weekend Round-Up: GM's CEO Succession, Tesla's FSD Boost, Trump's Air Taxi Strategy Waymo's Funding Round And Ford's EV Pivot

This week was abuzz with major developments in the tech and auto sectors. From potential CEO succession at General Motors Co. to Tesla Inc.’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system getting a boost in South Korea, there was no shortage of news.

Let’s dive into the top stories.

GM Eyes Ex-Tesla Exec For CEO Role

Reports suggest that General Motors Co. is considering Sterling Anderson, its current Chief Product Officer and former Tesla Autopilot exec, as the next CEO. Anderson, who also co-founded Aurora Innovation Inc., could potentially succeed Mary Barra if he can enhance hardware and software integration for GM’s vehicles.

Tesla’s FSD Gets South Korean Endorsement

As Tesla prepares for a European rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, South Korean lawmaker Lee So-young praised the technology as a game-changer. She shared her experience with FSD, which recently launched in Korea, and expressed her intent to encourage other leaders to experience self-driving technology.

Trump’s Air Taxi Strategy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled the Trump administration’s strategy to initiate air taxi operations in the U.S. Duffy highlighted the rapidly changing aviation industry and the emergence of eVTOL aircraft and drones. He stated that this strategy would help the U.S. “beat China and lead the way in aviation!”

Waymo’s Potential Funding Round

Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, is reportedly discussing a funding round that could exceed $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion or more. The financing is expected to be organized early next year.

Ford’s EV Strategy Shift

Ford Motor Company is reportedly shifting its focus away from electric vehicles (EVs) due to lower-than-expected demand. RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Sector Perform rating on Ford, praising the company’s strategic restructuring.

