Weekend Round-Up: OpenAI's New Guardrails, China's Power Surge, Softbank's Funding Race And TikTok's US Venture

This week was buzzing with tech and market news. From OpenAI’s strategic moves to China’s power capacity surpassing the U.S., there was no shortage of developments. SoftBank’s scramble to raise funds for OpenAI, Meta’s new AI models, and TikTok’s U.S. joint venture also made headlines.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

OpenAI’s New Guardrails And Alliance With DOE

In a bid to secure its technological and social license, OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, has formalized a research alliance with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and revamped safety protocols for minors. The deal with DOE aims to bolster the OpenAI for Science initiative in the US, exploring new collaboration opportunities in AI and advanced computing.

Read the full article here.

China’s Power Capacity Overtakes US

China’s power generation capacity has reached 3.75 terawatts, nearly three times more than the US’s 1.30 terawatts, according to The Kobeissi Letter. China is also leading in nuclear reactor construction, with 34 reactors under construction, more than the next nine countries combined.

Read the full article here.

See Also: AI Data Centers Are Driving US Power Crunch—And Even Record Grid Spending Isn’t Enough, New Research Finds

SoftBank’s Funding Race For OpenAI

SoftBank Group is reportedly rushing to raise $22.5 billion for OpenAI by year-end. The company is considering asset sales, potential borrowing, and a pullback in other investments as the cost of competing in artificial intelligence soars.

Read the full article here.

Meta’s New AI Models

Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly developing a new AI model, “Mango,” focused on image and video processing. Alongside “Mango,” Meta is also working on a large language model, “Avocado,” aimed at enhancing its coding capabilities. Both models are expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Read the full article here.

TikTok’s US Joint Venture

TikTok has reportedly signed an agreement to form a new U.S.-based joint venture with major American investors, including Oracle Corp., Silver Lake and Emirati investment firm MGX. The deal is expected to close on Jan. 22.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock