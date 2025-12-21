Japan's App Law, Eight New iPhones, Foldable iPhone Design And More: This Week In Appleverse

The week was a rollercoaster ride for tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) . Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Visa Delays Threaten Talent Mobility

Apple cautioned visa-holding employees about the potential risks of traveling abroad due to significant visa appointment delays at U.S. embassies. The delays could last up to 12 months, reported Business Insider. This could impact the movement of tech talent and the global operations of these companies.

Japan's App Law Spurs Changes

Apple and Google have announced significant changes in response to Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA). The act introduces new options for developers to distribute apps through alternative app stores and handle payments for digital goods and services outside Apple’s in-app purchase system. While providing new opportunities for developers, these changes also pose potential risks such as malware, fraud, and privacy and security threats.

Apple Plans Eight New iPhones

Apple is reportedly working on eight new iPhones for 2026 and 2027, including a folding model and a 20th-anniversary edition. These plans have sparked optimism for the company’s stock next year. iPhone sales have been a major catalyst for the company’s stock in 2025.

Foldable iPhone Design Prioritizes Durability

A new leak suggests that Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone will prioritize thinness and durability over familiar features like Face ID. The device is described as a “wide foldable,” designed for productivity and media consumption rather than compact portability. This approach could help Apple stand out in the competitive foldable smartphone market.

Smartphone Sales Forecast Slumps

Apple could face a sales slump in 2026, according to a new report. Counterpoint Research has revised its 2026 smartphone shipment forecast to a global year-over-year decline of 2.1%, a 2.6 percentage-point downward revision from November. Apple could exit 2025 as the top smartphone company by market share for the first time in more than a decade.

