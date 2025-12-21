Elon Musk Calls Tesla Optimus Rival's Dancing Robots 'Impressive' As Unitree Machines Perform Flips, Acrobatic Stunts

Elon Musk expressed admiration for the performance of Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) humanoid robot Optimus’s rival and Chinese Unitree robots executing flips and intricate dance routines at a high-profile concert.

Unitree Robots Wow Audiences with Acrobatics

At a recent concert in Chengdu, Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom took the stage alongside advanced Unitree robots, which performed complex acrobatics including Webster flips and synchronized dance moves.

Tech commentator Rohan Paul shared a clip of the performance on X, noting, "Robots in China are doing it all now, even dancing on stage like pros."

Musk responded simply, "Impressive," highlighting the rapid advancement in robotic capabilities.

Chinese Robotics Technology Gains Global Attention

The robots, developed by Unitree Robotics, are known for their agility and precise movements, often compared to professional stunt performers.

Audiences at the concert were reportedly amazed by the seamless coordination between the machines and the live performance, marking a milestone in public demonstrations of AI-powered robotics.

Unitree Robotics Eyes $7 Billion IPO

In September, Unitree was reported to be targeting a $7 billion valuation for its upcoming initial public offering. By November, the company had completed its pre-IPO tutoring process in just four months.

Unitree's founder, Wang Xingxing, attended a rare February meeting with President Xi Jinping alongside DeepSeek executives.

In June, the company also secured backing from major tech and automotive players, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) , Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY) and Geely Holding Group.

The IPO valuation marks a steep rise from Unitree's 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) valuation in July 2024. In 2024, the company sold 23,700 robot units at $2,700 each, offering a far more affordable alternative to Boston Dynamics' $74,500 Spot robot.

Meanwhile, Tesla Optimus, still in the design phase, is expected to enter mass production soon, with Musk targeting a price of $20,000 to $30,000 per robot once production ramps up.

