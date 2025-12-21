Mike Repole Says 'I Spend More Time Talking People Out Of Being An Entrepreneur,' Warns Of Daily Bankruptcy Risks In First 5 'Survival Years'

Beverage mogul Mike Repole, who sold Glaceau and BodyArmor to Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) for nearly $10 billion, warns that entrepreneurship is far riskier than most success stories portray.

Repole Cautions Against Startup Risk

Repole, 56, in an interview with the School of Hard Knocks, a social-media channel featuring successful entrepreneurs, said he often discourages people from starting their own businesses, reported Fortune.

"I spend more time talking people out of being an entrepreneur," he said.

He added, "The first five years for an entrepreneur, I call the survival years. Every single day, you could go bankrupt."

Billionaire's Career Highlights Show Both Success And Hardship

Repole co-founded Glaceau in 1999, which produced Smartwater and Vitaminwater, and sold it to Coca-Cola in 2007 for $4.1 billion.

He later launched BodyArmor in 2011, securing investment from NBA legend Kobe Bryant before selling the majority stake to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion in 2021.

Between ventures, he also chaired snack company Pirate's Booty, growing it by 300% before its 2013 sale. Despite these achievements, Repole emphasized the uncertainty inherent in business.

"There were days that I didn't think we could make it," he said, noting he failed multiple times along the way.

"Crazy people change the world," he added, reflecting on the bold mindset often needed to succeed.

Speed And Urgency Key To Startup Success In AI And Tech

Earlier this year, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said speed and urgency were crucial as his AI startup competed with tech giants like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

In a May Reddit AMA, he admitted he worked nonstop to stay ahead and warned at Y Combinator in June that larger firms would inevitably copy successful ideas.

He emphasized moving faster than fear, treating urgency as a protective moat, and urged founders to focus on mastering AI, stressing that adaptability and grit determined who thrived.

Similarly, startups that moved slowly or avoided risks often failed to grow.

Founders who succeeded chose the right problems at the right time, demonstrated strong founder-market fit, shipped fast, learned from customers, and iterated quickly.

Customer obsession, early team alignment, smart fundraising, ruthless prioritization, and resilience helped them navigate setbacks.

Those who executed with speed, focus, and adaptability attracted investor support and turned their vision into scalable companies.

