Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shared his ambivalence towards the prospect of the company going public, despite the potential for one of the largest IPOs in history.

What Happened: Altman revealed on the “Big Technology Podcast” that he is “0% excited” about the idea of being a public company CEO.

Nevertheless, he expressed some enthusiasm about the possibility of OpenAI becoming a public entity, despite potential drawbacks.

"Am I excited to be a public company CEO? 0%. Am I excited for OpenAI to be a public company? In some ways, I am, and in some ways I think it'd be really annoying," Altman said.

Despite his apprehensions about leading a public company, Altman recognized the advantages of an IPO. During the interview, he said, “I do think it’s cool that public markets get to participate in value creation.”

Also Read: OpenAI’s Sam Altman Has An Estimated $2 Billion Net Worth — And Much Of It Doesn’t Come From AI

Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s CFO, is reportedly contemplating a 2027 listing, with a potential IPO filing in late 2026, according to the Reuters report. Altman, on the other hand, remained reticent about the company’s fundraising specifics and its valuation.

The Wall Street Journal reported last Thursday that OpenAI is laying the groundwork for an IPO, with preliminary discussions suggesting a valuation of $830 billion.

A more optimistic estimate from Reuters in October proposed that the company could be valued at up to $1 trillion.

Why It Matters: OpenAI, originally established as a non-profit in 2015, underwent a complex restructuring in October that transformed it into a more conventional for-profit company.

An IPO would provide OpenAI with the opportunity to raise the billions of dollars necessary to remain competitive in the AI industry.

Altman’s mixed feelings reflect the challenges and pressures of leading a public company, balanced against the potential benefits of increased capital and public participation in the company’s growth.

Read Next

OpenAI’s Sam Altman Prepared To Swap CEO Role For Farming If AI Supersedes Him