Vuzix Smart Vision Is Going From The Lab To The Battlefield

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expanding its presence in defense technology through an extended collaboration with Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX (NYSE:RTX) . The partnership focuses on developing augmented reality display systems based on advanced waveguide technology for use by the U.S. military.

Their collaboration has already progressed past production approvals, resulting in deliveries for several U.S. Department of Defense projects—demonstrating momentum from development toward operational readiness.

Building on these efforts, Vuzix has completed development of a waveguide-based display engine intended for a next-generation wearable platform created by Collins Aerospace. The system is designed to support ground-based military personnel and assist with drone-related operations.

Looking ahead, the program is advancing toward low-rate initial production, with both companies preparing for higher-volume manufacturing starting in 2026. Final validation work is nearing completion, and approved hardware deliveries to government customers are expected to begin in early 2026.

Company leadership states that the collaboration enhances U.S.-based defense manufacturing and positions Vuzix as a key supplier to Collins Aerospace's advanced vision systems. CEO Paul Travers said the effort reflects growing demand for deployable AR solutions as defense agencies move beyond research-focused projects.

Outside of defense, Vuzix has also gained traction in the private sector. A separate analysis details how the company recently secured a high-value smart-glasses agreement with a global retailer, highlighting expanding adoption beyond military use. The deal was highlighted in recent analyst coverage.

VUZI Price Action: Vuzix shares were down 0.48% at $3.13 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock