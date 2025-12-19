OpenAI Adds New Guardrails To Shield Teens On ChatGPT

In a dual move to secure its technological and social license, Sam Altman-led OpenAI has formalized a research alliance with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and overhauled safety protocols for minors, signaling a strategic push to lead in both high-stakes science and ethical AI.

OpenAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DOE, aiming to strengthen its OpenAI for Science initiative in the United States.

The deal entails assessing new collaboration opportunities in AI and advanced computing, supporting key DOE initiatives such as the Genesis Mission.

Notably, OpenAI for Science focuses on accelerating scientific discovery by combining frontier AI models with real-world research tools, workflows, and expertise.

Building On Existing DOE Collaboration

The MOU builds on OpenAI’s ongoing work with the Department of Energy’s national laboratories, where frontier AI models are already being utilized in real-world research settings alongside scientists tackling high-impact challenges.

The Genesis Mission brings together government, national laboratories, and industry to utilize advanced AI and computing to accelerate scientific discovery.

The agreement sets a framework for information sharing and coordination, while laying the groundwork for future contracts as specific projects emerge.

Separately, OpenAI has submitted detailed recommendations to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy outlining how the U.S. can strengthen its science and technology leadership through AI.

Teen Safety Updates To ChatGPT

Along with this, ChatGPT-parent updated its Model Spec to add new protections for teens under 18.

The new Under-18 Principles outline how ChatGPT should provide a safe, age-appropriate experience for users aged 13 to 17, acknowledging that teens have distinct needs compared to adults.

The core rules still apply to everyone, but this update clarifies how they should be used when interacting with teens, where safety concerns are particularly significant.

Additionally, the company is in the early stages of rolling out an age-prediction model on ChatGPT consumer plans to more accurately identify when an account likely belongs to a minor and automatically apply teen safety safeguards.

If the system isn’t confident about someone’s age or lacks complete information, users will default to an under-18 experience, with adults given options to verify their age.

The safety push comes as OpenAI faces heightened legal scrutiny and regulatory challenges in 2025. The company is defending itself against a string of lawsuits alleging harms linked to ChatGPT, including wrongful-death and suicide claims tied to user interactions.

Global Expansion Takes Shape

Separately, OpenAI is set to appoint former UK Chancellor George Osborne to a senior global role leading its “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, underscoring its expanding international strategy as competition over AI infrastructure intensifies.

