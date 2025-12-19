GM Eyes Ex-Tesla Autopilot Exec Sterling Anderson As Potential CEO Successor To Mary Barra: Report

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is reportedly eyeing its current Chief Product Officer, Sterling Anderson, who was also formerly a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot exec and co-founder of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) , as the company's next CEO.

Sterling Anderson To Succeed Mary Barra?

Anderson could be gearing up to succeed GM's current CEO, Mary Barra, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday. The report suggests that Anderson could replace Barra if he could deliver better hardware and software integration for GM's ICE as well as electric vehicles.

The task could seemingly be an audition from Barra for the Aurora co-founder. Anderson joined the company back in June, the report said.

Wedbush Upgrades GM Rating

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities upgraded GM's price target to $95 as the stock surged. According to Benzinga Pro data, GM currently trades for $81.16, surging 0.81% during the pre-market trading session. The stock was trading near its 52-week high of $83.04.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush, attributed better cash flow for the automaker. "The company continues to navigate the macro storms, heading into 2026 with a marquee focus on driving cash flow growth," Ives said in the investor note.

He also said that GM was faring better than other companies in the electric vehicle sector, despite a pullback in EV efforts. "We believe Barra & Co. are prepared for all options on the table as it balances its ICE and EV strategies," Ives said.

GM Begins Chevrolet Bolt Production Amid EV Charge

The news comes as GM kicked off the production of its most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, available for a price of $28,995. The vehicle will be produced at GM's Fairfax plant in Kansas and will reportedly arrive at dealerships in January 2026.

The Detroit-based automaker also recorded a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs, outlining that off the $1.6 billion figure, $1.2 billion in charges came from EV capacity changes. On the other hand, the rest of the $400 million was related to contract cancellations, GM said.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock