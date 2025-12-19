Elon Musk-Led Tesla's Cybercab Spotted Testing In Austin Amid Robotaxi, Driverless Push

A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybercab was recently spotted testing in Austin amid CEO Elon Musk's driverless operations goal.

Cybercab In Austin

On Thursday, influencer Sawyer Merritt took to the social media platform X, sharing pictures of a Cybercab in gold with Texas registration plates being driven around the streets of Austin.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Recently, a Model Y Robotaxi was also spotted in Austin operating on the streets autonomously, sparking claims that the Austin Robotaxi fleet would be going driverless soon. Musk later confirmed that testing was underway in the city.

"The future is autonomous," Merritt said, adding that it was the first time the cab was being tested on Austin roads.

Dan O'Dowd Slams Cybercab

The Dawn Project founder, Dan O'Dowd, took to the social media platform X on Thursday, sharing a video of a Cybercab being driven by a human driver on the road with a steering wheel and pedals, sharing that Tesla "cultists" were getting excited about the Cybercab.

"This is supposed to be Tesla’s purpose-built robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedals," O'Dowd said. He then took a sarcastic jibe at the Cybercab for having a steering wheel and pedals and "being driven manually by a human being!"

It's worth noting that the Cybercab shown in the video by O'Dowd has California registration plates and was first seen after a video was posted on X late last month. It is not the same unit of the Cybercab spotted in Austin, though it cannot be verified at this moment if the Austin unit was also being piloted by a human driver.

Cybercab With Steering And Pedals

Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm had earlier shared that the company could manufacture a Cybercab with steering wheels and pedals to meet regulatory rules. Investor Ross Gerber, too, earlier suggested that the company could manufacture the 2-door Cybercab as an entry-level, affordable model in the automaker’s lineup.

Tesla's California FSD Debacle, Gene Munster Calls Ruling ‘Absurd'

The news comes as the automaker is facing a suspension of its license to manufacture and sell its vehicles in California for 30 days after a court ruling deemed the EV giant's use of marketing terms like "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving (FSD) to be deceptive. The decision comes after a lawsuit was filed in the state by the California DMV.

Following the decision, investor Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management called the ruling "absurd," saying that the company issues a clear message that urges drivers to be attentive whenever FSD is turned on. Munster had earlier predicted Tesla would expand driverless Robotaxi operations in multiple cities next year.

Tesla FSD Receives South Korean Lawmaker's Nod

The technology was also hailed by South Korean National Assembly member Lee So-young, who praised the FSD system as a "completed technology” that could have the potential to change people’s daily lives. She also said that she would encourage other leaders in the country to experience the technology.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA declined 4.62% to $467.26 at market close. However, it surged 0.46% to $469.40 during the after-hours session.

