ChatGPT Just Hit $3 Billion in Consumer Spending — And It Reached The Milestone Faster Than TikTok And Disney+ Ever Did

OpenAI‘s ChatGPT reached the milestone of $3 billion in global consumer spending on its mobile app as of this week, according to a new report on Thursday.

The majority of this spending occurred in 2025, with consumers shelling out an estimated $2.48 billion, marking a 408% increase from the previous year, according to estimates from app intelligence provider Appfigures, as cited by TechCrunch.

This surge underscores the app’s growing popularity since its launch in May 2023, having initially generated $42.9 million that year, followed by a 1,036% growth in 2024.

How ChatGPT Outpaces Its Competitors Rapidly

ChatGPT’s ascent is notably faster than other major apps since it took just 31 months to hit this mark, compared to TikTok’s 58 months and Disney+’s 42 months, according to the data.

Other AI apps like Elon Musk-led xAI‘s Grok are on a similar revenue trajectory, although ChatGPT maintains a lead, TechCrunch reported, citing the Appfigures data. Grok, introduced in late 2023, has been gaining traction, closely following ChatGPT’s revenue path since it started monetizing.

Is Consumer Spending On AI Here To Stay?

ChatGPT’s success is largely driven by its subscription offerings, such as the $20 per month ChatGPT Plus and the $200 per month ChatGPT Pro. The app’s recent launch of an app store suggests potential new revenue streams, possibly including ads. The Sam Altman-led company said Wednesday that developers can now submit apps for review and potential publication in ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, the landscape for AI-driven revenue is expanding, with companies like Google exploring AI-powered ads and Anthropic reportedly targeting a $70 billion revenue goal by 2028.

