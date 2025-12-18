TikTok Strikes Deal To Form New Joint Venture With Oracle, Silver Lake As ByteDance Loosens Grip To Avoid US Ban: Report

TikTok has reportedly signed an agreement to create a new U.S.-based joint venture with major American investors.

TikTok Reaches Binding Deal With US Investors

TikTok has signed binding agreements with a group of investors, including Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) , Silver Lake and Emirati investment firm MGX, to form a new TikTok U.S. entity, reported The Associated Press, citing an internal memo.

The deal is expected to close Jan. 22.

In the memo, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew confirmed the agreement to employees, thanking them for navigating years of uncertainty.

Ownership Structure Reduces ByteDance Control

Under the proposed structure, 50% of the new U.S. venture will be owned by a group of investors — among them, Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX will each hold 15% stakes.

ByteDance will retain a 19.9% interest, while affiliates of existing ByteDance investors will own another 30.1%, the memo said.

The company did not disclose the identities of all investors.

TikTok and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

US Data, Algorithm And Governance Changes

The new entity will be governed by a seven-member board with a majority of American directors and will operate under provisions designed to "protect Americans' data and U.S. national security."

U.S. user data will be stored domestically on systems operated by Oracle.

The algorithm will be retrained using U.S. data to ensure content recommendations are insulated from foreign influence, while the U.S. venture will oversee content moderation and policies, the report said.

Deal Ends Years Of Regulatory Uncertainty

The agreement follows bipartisan legislation signed by former President Joe Biden that threatened to ban TikTok unless it cut ties with China-based ByteDance.

TikTok briefly went offline ahead of the January 2025 deadline before President Donald Trump issued an executive order keeping the app operational while negotiations continued.

Price Action: Oracle closed Thursday at $180.03 up 0.88% and jumped to $189.68 in after-hours trading gaining or 5.36%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Eliseu Geisler on Shutterstock.com

