Rivian Expands Hands-Free Driving to 3.5 Million Miles

Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is expanding hands-free assisted driving and rolling out new software updates that give drivers more control, customization across Gen 1 and Gen 2 vehicles.

After launching Enhanced Highway Assist earlier this year, Rivian is significantly broadening access with software update 2025.46.

The company is introducing Universal Hands-Free, expanding hands-free assisted driving from about 135,000 miles to more than 3.5 million miles of roads across the United States and Canada.

Also Read: Rivian Builds AI Assistant To Run The Vehicle, Not Just Talk

The feature now works on both highways and clearly marked roads beyond them, allowing drivers to engage hands-free assistance in far more everyday driving situations.

More Control, Customization, And Digital Access

Rivian is also giving customers greater control over how their vehicles behave while driver assistance features are active.

The new Autonomy Drive Styles allow drivers to choose how the vehicle responds while using Universal Hands-Free, Highway Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, or Lane Change on Command.

The update improves Rivian's Autonomy View by zooming out to display more of the area behind the vehicle, giving drivers better context during lane changes and turns.

Rivian also simplified speed control by allowing drivers to adjust their set speed by rolling the right thumbwheel on the steering wheel while assisted driving features are engaged.

In addition, Rivian is rolling out its new Digital Key, which lets Gen 2 owners add their vehicle key to digital wallets on iPhone, Apple Watch, Google Pixel, Samsung devices, and compatible smartwatches.

Built on the Car Connectivity Consortium standard, the Digital Key supports passive locking and unlocking, key sharing with family and friends, and smartwatch-only access.

The feature will also serve as the next-generation key system for future vehicles, including the R2 and R3.

It is also adding more flexibility to the Driver Display.

Stock Gains As Analysts Back R2 And AI Strategy

Rivian stock gained over 42% year-to-date.

Baird upgraded the stock to Outperform from Neutral and lifted its price forecast to $25 from $14, citing stronger long-term prospects.

Analyst Ben Kallo said Rivian's upcoming R2 platform could help counter softer electric vehicle demand while strengthening the brand and driving product interest, according to Barron's.

He called 2026 "the year of R2," with sales expected to begin in mid-2026.

Kallo also highlighted Rivian's advances in autonomous driving, including its use of custom-designed chips, as a key advantage that could bolster the company's long-term competitiveness.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 6.86% at $18.85 at last check Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock