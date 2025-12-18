Cognizant Expands Microsoft Deal To Scale Enterprise AI

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday announced a multi-year alliance to help global companies scale artificial intelligence across core business functions.

The new collaboration aims to build AI solutions that firms can use to transform workflows and improve customer service, productivity, and resilience.

The firms said the pact centers on co-creating industry-ready AI tools for sectors such as financial services, health and life sciences, retail, and manufacturing.

They will jointly pitch these solutions to global clients.

Agentic AI Integration

Executives said the alliance embeds agentic AI and Copilot features into mission-critical workflows.

These capabilities, powered by Work IQ, Foundry IQ, and Fabric IQ, are meant to improve business outcomes and operational strength.

Industry Platforms

Under the agreement, Cognizant will integrate its existing Neuro AI Suite with Microsoft Cloud and AI services to support enterprise transformation.

“AI underpins and shapes every transformation program we drive,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. He added that the alliance aligns with the company’s strategy to help clients address scaling challenges across AI initiatives.

Cognizant plans to broaden the adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot among its teams and clients.

The company will also train staff on Microsoft Azure and related AI technologies to build internal fluency and agile execution.

Platform Enhancements

The collaboration will leverage proprietary tools such as TriZetto, Skygrade, and FlowSource to deliver tailored advancements by industry verticals and help modernize software engineering at scale.

Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft’s commercial business, said the partnership combines deep industry know-how with leading technology to accelerate industry-specific AI solutions that embed into everyday workflows.

Price Action: CTSH shares were up 0.51% at $83.58 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. MSFT was up 2.25%.

