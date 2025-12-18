DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) stock gained on Thursday after it announced on Wednesday that it partnered with ChatGPT parent OpenAI to integrate grocery shopping directly into ChatGPT.

The move allows users to turn recipes into grocery orders delivered from local stores in as little as an hour.

DoorDash is embedding its grocery marketplace and logistics network directly into the chat experience.

Also Read: DoorDash Embraces AI Chatbot to Revolutionize Food Ordering and Gain Competitive Edge

The DoorDash app in ChatGPT lets users move seamlessly from inspiration to checkout.

Through the integration, customers gain access to a wide range of grocery retailers across the U.S., like Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) .

Users can build a cart within minutes and receive deliveries quickly from nearby stores.

AI-Powered Discovery Meets On-Demand Delivery

Users can enable DoorDash through ChatGPT's account settings, log in, and activate the app within a chat.

The company plans to fulfill orders by nearby stores using DoorDash's delivery network.

It looks to expand beyond groceries over time, enabling more local shopping categories through conversational AI.

DoorDash stock gained 38% year-to-date.

Analyst Take

On November 14, Needham reiterated its Buy rating, saying the market overreacted to the company's latest earnings report.

Analyst Bernie McTernan lowered his price forecast to $275 from $300 to reflect updated forecasts and the Deliveroo integration, but maintained that the recent selloff created an attractive buying opportunity.

Needham said investors disproportionately punished the stock, wiping out nearly $30 billion in market value after DoorDash announced increased investment plans for 2026.

McTernan added that the planned 2026 investments support continued growth rather than signaling a slowdown, while DoorDash's expansion of its autonomous delivery partnership with Coco Robotics into Miami further strengthens its long-term outlook.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 3.97% at $230.09 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock