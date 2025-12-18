Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is integrating its mapping and navigation platform, Amap, into its Qwen AI app to enhance real-world "life services" just weeks after the app's launch.

Qwen Users Gain Seamless Travel and Lifestyle Tools

The integration enables Qwen users to manage travel and lifestyle tasks, such as restaurant and hotel recommendations, within a single conversational interface.

It leveraged Amap's database of real-time traffic information and over 200 million points of interest, SCMP reported on Thursday.

Qwen's Rapid Growth and Ecosystem Synergy

The move strengthens Qwen's capabilities after its November debut, which made it the world's fastest-growing AI app.

According to AI tracker Aicpb.com, Qwen's monthly active users surged 149% in one month to 18.34 million.

Alibaba described the Amap integration as a milestone in Qwen's evolution into a daily "life and work partner" and as part of its broader strategy to create synergy across its ecosystem.

Amap, acquired by Alibaba in 2014 and founded in 2002, had 895.5 million monthly active users as of June.

As part of the integration, Amap's AI-powered "Street Stars" rankings for offline destinations will feed into Qwen's recommendations.

Separately, Alibaba is expanding industry adoption of its Qwen foundation models.

Alibaba Cloud announced a new AI model, "Tiandun," developed with China Southern Airlines, trained on Qwen for applications including pilot training, flight risk alerts and fault maintenance.

Alibaba Strengthens AI Leadership and Global Reach

Analysts view Alibaba as a major player in AI and cloud computing, with its stock up more than 73% year-to-date on strength from its cloud unit and Qwen AI models.

Nomura highlights Alibaba's growing AI adoption and innovation across China's tech sector, noting the company's Qwen models are scaling across consumer apps, cloud services, and hardware.

Meta Platforms has adopted Alibaba's open-source Qwen models, signalling international recognition.

Domestically, Alibaba unified its chatbot, assistants, cloud tools and AI hardware under the Qwen Consumer Business Group to create a cross-device "super app."

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 0.87% at $148.36 at publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

