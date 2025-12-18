Starlink In Tesla Vehicles? New Patent Filing Showcases Possibility Of Satellite Internet Connectivity

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could offer Starlink capabilities in the near future, according to a recent SEC filing.

Radio Frequency Transparent Material In Roof Assembly

The patent, called "Vehicle Roof Assembly with Radio Frequency Transparent Material," published on December 4, describes a vehicle roof assembly that features radio frequency (RF) transparent polymers like Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), etc.

The filing also details that regular glass and metal roofs in vehicles often block satellite signals, which is why the company came up with the patent to feature RF transparent materials, which could help integrate antennae directly into the roof, which could help facilitate communication with satellites and other connected tech.

While there's no mention of SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink in the filing, the technology could help Tesla offer Starlink connectivity with its vehicles, helping it stay connected and online in areas that have relatively poor cellular/5G connectivity.

Starlink's Mobile Carrier Future

The news comes as Starlink could look at a possible cell carrier future, as a latest trademark filing showcased that it trademarked the "STARLINK MOBILE" mark, which, the filing describes, would be used for "two-way real-time transmission" of voice, audio, video, and data by "means of wireless telecommunications devices."

SpaceX had also earlier signed a deal with T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to offer direct-to-cell technology to the carrier’s subscribers and a deal with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) .

Tesla's California Woes, Sales Drop

Meanwhile, Tesla is facing a sales license suspension in California due to the marketing around its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems, after a court ruled within the state that the automaker has been deceptive, as neither can offer unsupervised self-driving capabilities.

Tesla's sales also declined sharply, as the latest figures indicated a steep 23% drop in sales during November. The decline comes as EV demand fell in the U.S. amid President Donald Trump‘s relaxing Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms in the country.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA declined 4.62% to $467.26 at market close. However, it surged 0.46% to $469.40 during the after-hours session.

