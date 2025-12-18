Trump's New Strategy To Beat China? Sean Duffy Touts US Air Taxi Push 'Will Benefit' American People — Archer Aviation CEO Hails Move

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has unveiled the Donald Trump administration's strategy to kickstart air taxi operations in the U.S.

A Strategy To Beat China

In a video shared by Duffy on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the Transportation Secretary outlined that the aviation industry was "changing very quickly," while also outlining the advent of eVTOL aircraft and drones.

"We're unveiling the FIRST EVER national strategy for advanced air mobility," Duffy said. He also added that the strategy would help the U.S. "beat China and lead the way in aviation!"

According to an official statement from the Department of Transportation (DOT) on Wednesday, the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) strategy involves focusing on incorporating "highly automated aircraft" operating below 5,000 feet into the U.S. airspace.

"Advanced air mobility vehicles will benefit the American people," Duffy said in the statement, touting it as a mechanism to transform aviation, last-mile deliveries, first responder services, and defense capabilities.

Archer Aviation CEO Hails AAM

In the statement, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein hailed the DOT's push towards Air taxis. "The future of aviation must be built in America," Goldstein said.

He also reiterated the company's commitment to bringing air taxis "into safe, real-world operation" in the U.S. "We welcome Secretary Duffy and the Department of Transportation's leadership in advancing air taxis," Goldstein said.

The company recently hired a senior British eVTOL engineering leader amid an ongoing expansion in the UK, where it built a new engineering hub. This announcement follows an earlier one, which saw Archer team up with Anduril UK and GKN Aerospace to support the British Army and the Ministry of Defence.

Archer's air taxi push in the U.S. is also gathering pace as the company announced plans for a new Miami Air Taxi Network, which promises 10-20-minute flights across multiple regions in Southern Florida.

Sean Duffy Touts Air Taxis

Meanwhile, Duffy had earlier shared that air taxis would "100%" be happening under the Trump administration, calling them a "safer and quieter" alternative to helicopters. Duffy had also predicted a major shift in the aviation industry sector and in the way companies like DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) would deliver packages.

