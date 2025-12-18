Nvidia Director Sells $44 Million Stake That He's Held Since 1997 — Long Before The AI Boom And Even The Company's IPO

Investor and entrepreneur Harvey Jones, who has served on NVIDIA Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) board since it was founded in 1992, has just sold a significant chunk of his holdings in the company.

Shares Acquired Nearly Three Decades Ago Sold

According to filings with the SEC, Jones disposed of 250,000 shares in the company on Monday, at an average price of $177.29 per share, for a little over $44 million in gross proceeds.

What’s noteworthy is that these shares were acquired by Jones nearly three decades ago, in 1997, two years before the chipmaker went public, and years before it became the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $5 trillion, owing to its dominant position in the AI chip market.

Jones continues to maintain a sizable position in the company, at 7 million shares, worth nearly $1.2 billion, based on its closing price of $170.94 per share on Wednesday.

Nvidia Insiders Cash Out Amid Rising Prices

As Nvidia shares continue to touch new records, prominent insiders have been cashing out with multi-million dollar stake sales at regular intervals.

This includes another long-serving director, Brooke Seawell, who sold $2.3 million worth of stock in the company earlier this month, while continuing to own 2.5 million shares.

The company’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, has led the way this year, with several rounds of stock sales, going as high as $42 million in October. According to filings with the SEC, Huang has sold over $1 billion worth of shares in the company since June of 2025, while still owning nearly 852 million shares, worth an estimated $145.6 billion.

Nvidia shares were down 3.81% on Wednesday, closing at $170.94, and are up 0.54% overnight, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Poetra.RH on Shutterstock.com

