Trump Promises 'Aggressive' Housing Reforms, 'Warrior Dividend' And Lower Prices In Prime-Time Address: 'I Inherited A Mess And I Am Fixing It'

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the nation highlighting the administration's actions over the past year and outlining priorities for 2026.

Trump Blames Biden For Inflation And Open Borders

While speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room, Trump started his address to the nation saying, "Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess and I am fixing it."

He then criticized former President Joe Biden and Democratic policies.

Trump described inflation as "the worst in 48 years and some would say in the history of our country," saying it drove prices "higher than ever before, making life unaffordable" for millions and millions of Americans.

He linked rising costs to what he called an open-border crisis.

Trump also mentioned mass deportations, claiming his administration is targeting criminals. However, independent analyses indicate that many individuals without criminal records have also been deported, noted the Associated Press.

See Also: Trump Said ‘Drill, Baby, Drill': Oil Companies' Answer At $55 Crude, ‘We Can't'

Trump Alleges Biden Administration ‘Looted Treasury'

The president also bashed his predecessor, asserting they had "looted our Treasury" while stating his administration was "bringing those high prices down, and bringing them down very fast." Trump also said he was lowering prices "very fast."

Trump said that the price of a Thanksgiving turkey had dropped by 33%. He may have been referencing an American Farm Bureau report estimating that grocery store turkey prices fell about 16% compared to last year.

However, wholesale turkey prices actually increased this year, according to data from the Agriculture Department and a Purdue University study, noted the New York Times fact check team.

Trump Promises ‘Most Aggressive' Housing Reform Plans

The president announced plans to introduce "some of the most aggressive" housing reform initiatives in American history, though he provided no further details.

Warrior Dividend For Over 1 Million Military Service Members

Trump announced that military service members would receive a "warrior dividend" ahead of Christmas. "We are sending every soldier $1,776," he stated, adding, "The checks are already on the way."

Trump stated that over 1 million service members would receive the payment.

President Credits Tariffs For Economic Gains

Trump also attributed many economic gains to his "favorite word" tariffs, saying that they were driving companies back to the U.S. "in record numbers." "They're building factories and plants at levels we haven't seen."

"One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead. Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail. Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world and that's said by every single leader that I have spoken to over the past five months," he said.

However, tariffs are affecting consumers, just not in the way Trump suggests. An October report from Goldman Sachs analysts found that American consumers could shoulder up to 55% of the associated costs.

Trump Promises Lower Energy Prices

Trump promised that energy prices, including gasoline, have fallen and will continue to decline, though they are not at the levels he claims, said AP.

He asserted a national average gas price of $2.50 per gallon, while the AAA reports the actual national average at $2.90. Without providing evidence, Trump also said that household energy costs have dropped by $3,000.

Additionally, he pledged that "within the next 12 months" the U.S. will open 1,600 new power-generating plants, framing the move as a reversal of what he called "the Democrat inflation disaster."

Trump Highlights 2026 Olympics And World Cup

The president concluded his address by highlighting the Olympics and World Cup soccer events scheduled to take place in the U.S. next year.

He also noted that 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. "There could be no more fitting tribute to this epic milestone than to complete the comeback of America that began just one year ago."

Trump wrapped up by wishing viewers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Voters Skeptical Of Trump's Inflation Claims Amid Rising Prices

Earlier this month, President Trump said that inflation is essentially gone, but many voters continue to feel the pinch from rising prices across a range of goods and everyday items.

A Morning Consult poll shows Trump holding a 45% approval rating, unchanged for the past three weeks. His disapproval rating also remains steady at 52%, giving him a net approval of -7.

When asked by Politico what grade he would give the economy, Trump responded with an "A+," adding later that he would rate it an "A+++++."

Voters appear to strongly disagree. The poll found that 71% of Americans believe reducing consumer prices should be a "top priority" for the president, yet only 46% say Trump is treating it as such.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.