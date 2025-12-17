OpenAI Eyes Up To $100 Billion Fundraise At $750 Billion Valuation As ChatGPT Maker Lays Groundwork For Potential $1 Trillion IPO: Report

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI is reportedly holding early discussions with investors about a massive capital raise.

OpenAI Discusses Massive Funding Round

OpenAI has held preliminary talks with investors about raising as much as $100 billion at a valuation of roughly $750 billion, reported Reuters (via The Information) on Wednesday.

The AI startup did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

If completed, the funding round would mark a sharp increase from OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation in October. At the time, current and former employees at the ChatGPT maker offloaded roughly $6.6 billion in shares to investors.

Investors in that deal reportedly included SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) , Thrive Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi-backed MGX and T. Rowe Price.

That valuation pushed the ChatGPT maker past Elon Musk's SpaceX to become the world's most valuable private startup.

IPO Plans Could Target $1 Trillion

Separately, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) -backed OpenAI is reportedly laying the groundwork for what could be one of the largest initial public offerings in history.

Previously, Reuters reported that the company may file with U.S. securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026, with a potential valuation reaching $1 trillion.

Amazon Talks Add Strategic Dimension

OpenAI is also reportedly in talks with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) about a possible investment exceeding $10 billion, alongside discussions around using Amazon's artificial intelligence chips.

Benzinga Edge stock rankings show Microsoft has a positive long-term outlook, even as its short and medium-term trends remain negative, with more detailed performance data available on the platform.

