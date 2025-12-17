What's Going On With Nebius Stock Wednesday?

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) on Wednesday announced the release of Nebius AI Cloud 3.1, introducing Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) next-generation Blackwell Ultra compute and expanded operational capabilities across its full-stack AI cloud platform.

The update builds on Nebius AI Cloud Aether, adding transparent capacity management and infrastructure enhancements designed to support large-scale AI training and inference in production environments.

Nebius said it is deploying NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure globally, with NVIDIA HGX B300 and GB300 NVL72 systems already in customer use.

The company is now the first cloud provider in Europe operating both platforms in production and the first globally to run production GB300 NVL72 systems on 800 Gbps NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand.

Nebius said the interconnect doubles throughput for distributed workloads and, together with hardware-accelerated networking and enhanced storage caching, helps eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks.

The platform also complements Nebius' leading results in MLPerf Training v5.1 benchmarks.

Capacity Blocks Add Transparency for Enterprise AI

As customers move from experimentation to scaled deployment, Nebius said demand is rising for real-time GPU visibility, predictable resource allocation and multi-team governance.

Version 3.1 introduces Capacity Blocks and a real-time Capacity Dashboard, giving customers visibility into reserved GPU capacity and availability across all regions.

Project-level quotas and new lifecycle object storage rules further extend granular control over resource allocation and costs.

Expanded Developer Tools and Ecosystem Integrations

Nebius AI Cloud 3.1 expands its ecosystem with native Dstack integration and simplified access to NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM microservices, including Boltz2, Evo-2, GenMol and MolMIM, without requiring NGC keys or NVIDIA AI Enterprise licenses.

Additional enhancements include improved Slurm-based orchestration with Manager Soperator, FOCUS-compliant billing exports and console user-experience updates.

The release strengthens Aether's enterprise security foundation with object storage data-plane audit logs for HIPAA-compliant configurations, per-object access controls, VPC security groups and enhanced IAM with Microsoft Entra ID integration and granular service roles.

Financial Performance

Nebius stock gained over 184% year-to-date, fueled by the growing demand for AI computing power in data centers. It bagged major hyperscale agreements with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

The company posted third-quarter revenue of $146.1 million, missing Wall Street estimates of $153.7 million. It issued a full-year revenue outlook of $500 million to $550 million, below the $578 million analyst consensus estimate.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were down 5.82% at $76.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

