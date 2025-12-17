Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) and JD Cloud, the cloud computing arm affiliated with JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) , said they are expanding their long-standing partnership to help developers deploy and scale AI inference workloads more efficiently across global markets.

The companies said the enhanced collaboration could cut latency for AI inference workloads by as much as 80%, responding to rising demand for geographically distributed AI infrastructure as AI-driven applications proliferate worldwide.

The expanded partnership aims to create a more unified, high-performance AI cloud that connects international developers with users in China, while enabling Chinese developers to reach customers abroad.

By combining Cloudflare’s global connectivity cloud with JD Cloud’s regional infrastructure, the companies expect to simplify deployment and improve performance for AI applications operating across borders.

Management Commentary

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said the partnership is designed to remove technical and operational barriers that often slow global AI development, giving developers a more reliable way to build and run AI applications at scale across regions.

The announcement builds on a collaboration that has been in place for roughly five years. Through the existing integration, customers can enable services in China without changing application code. User traffic from China is routed to JD Cloud–operated data centers, while traffic elsewhere is served through Cloudflare’s global network.

This setup is designed to reduce latency while maintaining security and reliability, supported by Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall, DDoS mitigation, and global content delivery network.

JD Cloud Strategic Positioning

JD Cloud said the partnership aligns with its focus on delivering advanced, market-leading services. By leveraging JD.com’s operational experience and infrastructure capabilities, the company said the collaboration strengthens its ability to support businesses with complex, global technology needs.

NET Price Action: Cloudflare shares were down 1.53% at $194.50 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

