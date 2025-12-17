Why Is Going On With KULR Technology Stock Today?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (AMEX:KULR) shares climbed on Wednesday after the company announced a new partnership tied to AI data center power systems. Eventually, the stock gave up its gain.

The deal pushes KULR further into battery backup infrastructure for high-performance computing.

KULR Technology Group said it agreed to co-develop a next-generation battery backup line for AI server racks with a global cell manufacturer.

The program targets ultra-high-power data center environments. KULR said it will lead the design, development, safety engineering, and UL certification for the battery backup system.

The product aims at AI-scale computing sites and hyperscale deployments.

The project centers on an ultra-high-power 21700 cell architecture built to support next-generation AI server workloads.

KULR said the platform addresses growing power demands in modern compute installations.

KULR said the system will include thermal management and propagation-resistance features in its architecture. The company added it will lead UL 9540 and UL 9540A certification work.

The partner will supply ultra-high-power cells and technical support during development. KULR said the arrangement creates a more predictable supply path toward commercialization.

Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group, said the company has spent years building energy systems for demanding conditions. He said the partnership extends that foundation into AI-focused battery backup solutions.

Mo said rising compute density and energy intensity are driving demand for scalable, certifiable battery infrastructure. He said KULR sees an opportunity to meet that need.

KULR said the collaboration strengthens its position in the AI data-center energy market.

The company said the effort could support a commercial program valued at up to $100 million.

KULR Price Action: KULR Technology Group shares were down 3.50% at $3.17 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $2.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

