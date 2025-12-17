The U.S. federal workplace safety regulator has reportedly initiated an investigation into Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the wake of the controversial withdrawal of three citations against Elon Musk‘s Boring Company by the state agency.

Federal Review Launched on Nevada OSHA

Nevada OSHA confirmed that the U.S. OSHA had received a complaint about the state agency and had initiated a federal review to ensure that Nevada OSHA was at least as effective as the federal agency, as required by U.S. law, according to Fortune.

The state agencies that oversee Nevada OSHA have maintained that the citations were withdrawn because they did not meet legal requirements and were therefore invalid. However, lawyers and regulators in the state have argued that the handling of the citations violated OSHA’s standard procedure.

Boring Co did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The incident has sparked criticism from politicians, notably Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus, who has called for Governor Joe Lombardo to be held accountable and for increased transparency in the company's dealings with Nevada OSHA.

Controversies Surround Musk's Boring Co.

This investigation comes after a series of controversies involving Musk’s Boring Company. Records of a meeting between Elon Musk's The Boring Company officials and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo's office disappeared after discussions about OSHA citations in November. The tunneling startup had faced over $400,000 in fines, which were later rescinded following the meeting, but the meeting records reportedly vanished soon afterward, according to Fortune.

In the same month, the company was fined nearly $500,000 for environmental violations in Nevada. The fines were imposed by a county environmental regulator for causing significant damage to the county’s infrastructure by dumping drilling fluids into Las Vegas manholes.

Despite these challenges, the Boring Company is pushing forward with its projects. The company is set to open its first tunnel to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in 2026, with a capacity to transport over 20,000 passengers in one hour.

