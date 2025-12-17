QuantumScape Lands New Top-10 Auto Deal

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock gained on Wednesday after it announced it had capped its 2025 commercial roadmap by signing a joint development agreement with a new automotive OEM customer, a top-10 global automaker.
It marked a major step in expanding real-world partnerships for its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology.
The agreement crowns a year of heightened commercial activity for the company.
Expanding Automotive And Tech Partnerships
In 2025, QuantumScape expanded its collaboration and licensing partnership with Volkswagen Group's (OTC:VWAGY) battery unit, PowerCo.
It also inked joint development agreements with two major global automakers and launched a technology evaluation program with another large automotive manufacturer.
The company also secured partnerships with Murata Manufacturing and Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) to develop high-volume ceramic separator production, a key component of its battery architecture.
Beyond formal agreements, QuantumScape strengthened industry engagement by hosting automakers, technology partners, and government officials at its second annual Solid-State Battery Symposium in Kyoto, Japan.
Commercial Momentum Lifts Shares
Expanding commercial relationships has been a core strategic focus for QuantumScape as it works to build a broader ecosystem around its next-generation battery platform.
The company said it plans to deepen ties with existing partners while adding new top-tier automakers and suppliers across the global battery value chain.
QuantumScape shares have surged 109% so far this year as its solid-state battery technology moves closer to commercialization, driven by advances such as the Cobra Separator that improve manufacturing scale, the start of initial customer billings, real-world testing with partners like Volkswagen and Ducati, and new collaborations including Corning.
On October 23, QuantumScape shares the company beat third-quarter loss estimates, reported $12.8 million in customer billings, began shipping B1 samples of its QSE-5 solid-state battery cells made with its Cobra process, highlighted progress with new customers and partners, and guided to a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $245 million to $260 million.
QS Price Action: QuantumScape shares were up 6.00% at $11.49 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
