Meta AI Glasses Learn To Focus, Listen, And DJ Your Life

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is accelerating its push into artificial intelligence-powered wearables, updating its smart glasses and adjusting its broader hardware strategy to focus on smarter, more premium devices.

Clearer Conversations With AI Glasses

Meta is rolling out its v21 software update for Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses, adding features designed to improve everyday use.

The additional features included clearer conversations in noisy places and a new Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) -powered music experience.

The update introduces Conversation Focus, now available through Meta’s Early Access Program in the U.S. and Canada, which amplifies the voice of the person you’re speaking with while reducing background noise in settings like busy restaurants, trains, or live events.

Users can adjust voice amplification by swiping the glasses’ right temple or through device settings.

Spotify-Powered Music That Matches the Moment

Meta is also launching its first multimodal AI music feature in partnership with Spotify.

By combining visual recognition with Spotify’s personalization, users can ask Meta AI to play a song that matches what they’re looking at, such as an album cover or a holiday scene, creating a moment-specific playlist hands-free.

AI Glasses Take Priority As Hardware Strategy Shifts

The software push coincides with Meta’s plans to ramp up production of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, with annual production likely to reach 10 million units by 2026 end.

Meta stock has gained just over 12% year-to-date amid investor concerns over its AI and the metaverse spending, with forecasts for higher capital expenditures for AI infrastructure overshadowing strong core business results. Growing Reality Labs’ losses added to downward pressure.

Reportedly, Meta plans to shift its virtual reality hardware toward higher-priced, more premium devices as it cuts back on metaverse spending and redirects resources toward AI-powered glasses, while competing with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) in the high-end wearable market.

Rising tariffs are pushing up costs, prompting Meta to slow new hardware launches and focus on better software, even as Quest sales soften and projects like its Phoenix mixed-reality glasses face delays.

At the same time, Meta is reorganizing its AI strategy and leadership to counter growing competition from Apple’s premium devices and Sony’s PlayStation VR lineup.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 0.28% at $658.99 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

