Palantir, Accenture Team Up To Scale Enterprise AI

On Tuesday, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) disclosed a new joint business group with Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI and data-driven solutions for enterprises worldwide.

As per the deal, Accenture has been selected as Palantir’s preferred global partner to support large-scale enterprise transformation efforts.

The Accenture Palantir Business Group is expected to combine deep industry, functional, and engineering expertise with Palantir’s forward-deployed engineers and more than 2,000 Accenture professionals trained on Palantir platforms.

The teams will help the clients in modernizing business processes by shifting from fragmented data environments to integrated, AI-driven decision-making.

Building on early traction in government, energy, and oil and gas, the group will also support targeted use cases across healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, consumer goods, and financial services.

Together, Accenture and Palantir will help clients deploy Palantir Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform, while enabling access to secure computing capabilities in highly regulated, mission-critical, and commercial environments.

Management Commentary

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “In our focus areas, the combination of Accenture’s broad industry and functional experience with Palantir’s powerful platforms will help enable organizations to build AI and data solutions and develop scalable enterprise AI systems that drive reinvention, create value, and foster growth.”

French Agency Deal

Recently, Palantir announced that it has renewed its contract with France’s DGSI for three years, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago.

The agreement covers Palantir’s software platform, along with integration, support, and operational assistance for daily use.

U.S. Navy Partnership And ShipOS Rollout

Also, Palantir recently partnered with the U.S. Navy to deploy its Foundry and AI Platform across shipbuilding operations under ShipOS.

The Navy approved up to $448 million to accelerate AI and autonomous adoption across the Maritime Industrial Base.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 0.17% at $188.06 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

