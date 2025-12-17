OpenAI Taps Former UK Chancellor George Osborne To Lead Global Government AI Push Amid US-UK Tech Deal Freeze

Sam Altman-led OpenAI is set to bring former UK Chancellor George Osborne into a senior global role, as shifting U.S.–UK tech relations and intensifying competition over AI infrastructure reshape the international landscape.

Osborne to Head Global AI Initiative

Osborne is set to lead the “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, which aims to assist governments in enhancing their AI capabilities. The former UK politician took to X on Tuesday to announce the move and described it as a “privilege” to join the AI company.

OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane said on LinkedIn that Osborne's move to the company underscores a shared view of AI as essential infrastructure, adding that choices made now around its development, governance, and deployment will have lasting impacts on global economic and geopolitical dynamics.

Osborne will collaborate with governments to build AI infrastructure, boost AI literacy, and apply AI to improve public services. The move represents a notable career shift, as he steps away from his role at investment bank Evercore.

Osborne Joins OpenAI Amid Global AI Shifts

Earlier this week, the U.S. suspended a technology agreement with the UK over dissatisfaction with the pace of trade discussions. This move has raised questions about the future of AI collaboration between the two nations.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is making strategic moves to strengthen its position in the AI market. The company recently appointed Denise Dresser as its Chief Revenue Officer to drive its enterprise expansion and revenue.

However, some experts, including CNBC’s Jim Cramer, have raised concerns about the sustainability of the current AI boom, warning that the rapid pace of data center and utility station construction may not be sustainable in the long run.

