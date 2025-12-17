Apple's First Foldable iPhone Leak Reveals Major Design Trade-Offs: Here's What You Need To Know

A new leak suggests Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) long-rumored foldable iPhone will prioritize thinness and durability over familiar features like Face ID as it prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market.

Apple Reportedly Planning Book-Style Foldable iPhone

According to details shared by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is developing a horizontally oriented, book-style foldable iPhone with a large internal display, reported MacRumors.

The device is described as a "wide foldable," a form factor designed for productivity and media consumption rather than compact portability.

Touch ID Returns As Apple Chases Thinner Design

One of the biggest trade-offs involves biometrics. The leaker says that Apple has opted for a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, skipping both Face ID and advanced under-display fingerprint technology to save internal space.

Stronger Hinge, Fewer Compromises On Durability

The hinge is described as "very strong," reinforcing expectations that Apple is focusing heavily on durability and crease reduction—two long-standing pain points for foldable phones.

While no technical specifics were shared, the emphasis aligns with Apple's typically cautious approach to new form factors.

Display Details: Under-Panel Camera And Punch-Hole Design

The engineering prototype reportedly features a 7.58-inch internal display with an under-panel selfie camera.

The 5.25-inch external display is said to use a punch-hole camera via a space-efficient design, raising questions about whether Apple's Dynamic Island will appear at all.

Camera Hardware And Industry Implications

On the back, the foldable iPhone is rumored to carry a dual 48-megapixel camera system with larger sensors, signaling a continued focus on photography.

Digital Chat Station added that foldable phones could see renewed momentum next year, noting that Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) is also evaluating a new wide-format foldable device.

While Apple has not confirmed any details, the leaker's past accuracy on iPhone designs and camera specs lends weight to the report.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold As Apple Delays Foldable iPhone

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled what could be one of the most significant foldable devices of the year. With the debut of the Galaxy Z TriFold — a three-panel device that folds twice to transform into a roughly 10-inch tablet-like display — Samsung appears to be redefining expectations for foldable smartphones.

By introducing the device now, with U.S. availability expected in early 2026, Samsung is positioning itself ahead of Apple rather than waiting for Cupertino to shape the category.

Benzinga Edge stock rankings show Apple maintains a positive outlook across the short, medium and long-term time frames, with more detailed performance data available here.

