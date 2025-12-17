Trump Administration Threatens To Hit EU Companies Like Spotify, DHL With Fee, Restrictions If 'Discriminatory' Crackdown On US Companies Continues

On Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration warned it could impose fees or limits on European service providers if the EU continues what Washington calls "discriminatory" actions against U.S. companies.

US Warns Of Trade Countermeasures Against EU Services

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative took to X and said the U.S. may retaliate against European service firms, accusing the EU and some member states of subjecting U.S. companies to unfair lawsuits, taxes, fines and regulatory directives.

The USTR said American service providers face mounting pressure in Europe, while European firms "operate freely" in the U.S. market.

It cited companies including French startup Mistral, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) , Amadeus IT Group SA (OTC:AMADF) , Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY) and Spotify Technology Inc. (NYSE:SPOT) as examples of EU-based businesses with broad access to U.S. customers.

"The United States will take a similar approach to other countries that pursue an EU-style strategy in this area," the agency said.

Big Tech Crackdown Fuels Transatlantic Tensions

The warning comes as European regulators intensify enforcement against large technology companies.

Earlier this month, regulators fined Elon Musk's social media platform X about 120 million euros, following a multibillion-euro penalty imposed on Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google earlier this year.

At the time, Trump criticized the EU for fining Google $3.5 billion, stating that the penalty diverts money from U.S. jobs and investments. He said that the company has paid $16.5 billion in what he called unfair EU charges, urging the bloc to immediately stop targeting American firms.

The Trump administration has also reportedly instructed U.S. diplomats stationed in Europe to push back against the Digital Services Act, raising concerns that the law could restrict free speech and financially disadvantage American technology companies.

EU Pushes Back On ‘Discrimination' Claims

The European Commission rejected the accusations, saying its rules apply equally to all companies operating in the bloc, reported Reuters.

The regulations ensure "a safe, fair and level playing field in the EU," commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said, adding that enforcement is carried out "without discrimination."

