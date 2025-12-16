Gene Munster Says Ford's EV Pullback Could Be Beneficial For Tesla — Gary Black Says 'Ford Can't Make Money...'

Investors Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management and Gary Black, managing director at The Future Fund LLC, have shared their thoughts on Ford Motor Co.'s (NYSE:F) recent EV pullback.

Gene Munster Thinks Ford's EV Pullback Is Good News For Tesla

The investor, sharing his thoughts in a post on the social media platform X on Monday, said that the news could be beneficial for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) . "Ford in full retreat from EVs," Munster said, adding that it could be difficult to build autonomous vehicles from Hybrid powertrains, hinting at Ford being left behind in the AV sector.

Gary Black Says EV Extension Brands Don't Work

Also sharing his thoughts on X, Black outlined that Ford's pullback and pivot to hybrids was its "latest admission" that the Detroit-based automaker "can't make money by simply launching EV brand extensions" of its popular vehicles like the F-150 Lightning.

Ford Scraps F-150 Lightning Amid CAFE Rollback

The automaker also announced it was ending production of the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck, which was at one point the best-selling EV pickup in the U.S., pivoting instead to an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV), which can offer up to 700 miles of range.

Ford's EV pullback also comes as President Donald Trump announced relaxed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Standards, which Ford CEO Jim Farley hailed as a move that would help the automaker produce American-made products. Farley had earlier predicted that EV adoption in the U.S. would be at 5%.

Price Action: F declined 0.80% to $13.65 at market close, but bounced back 1.11% to $13.80 during the After-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

