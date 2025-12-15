Elizabeth Warren Alleges Jensen Huang's Trump Dinner And Ballroom Cash Bought The Nvidia CEO A Golden Ticket — AI Chip Sales To China

On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused the Donald Trump administration of favoring corporate interests after it approved Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) sale of advanced H200 artificial intelligence chips to China following donations and high-level access.

Warren Questions Nvidia-China Decision

Warren criticized the Trump administration's decision to allow Nvidia to export its H200 AI chips to China, suggesting the move reflects undue corporate influence.

"After NVIDIA’s CEO paid for a special dinner and his company donated to Donald Trump’s gold-plated ballroom, he got his wish to sell advanced AI chips to China," Warren wrote on X. "Money talks in the Trump Administration."

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

See Also: ‘I’m Always In A State Of Anxiety’ Says Nvidia CEO As $5T Triumph Still Feels Like ’30 Days From Going Out Of Business’

Trump Greenlights H200 Exports — With Limits

Earlier this month, Trump confirmed that Nvidia would be permitted to ship H200 chips to approved customers in China and other countries, while maintaining restrictions on its most advanced products.

Trump said the decision was made under conditions designed to protect U.S. national security, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping responded "positively."

The approval does not extend to Nvidia's Blackwell chips or its next-generation Rubin platform, which Trump said will remain available only to American customers.

Global Concerns Over AI Power Shift

The move has drawn criticism beyond Washington. Former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that allowing H200 exports should not be seen as a minor concession.

Writing in The Times, Sunak said the H200 is significantly more powerful than chips China could previously access and stronger than anything Chinese firms are likely to produce in the near future.

He argued the decision materially increases the risk of China catching up — and potentially overtaking — Western nations in the AI race.

Donations, Dinners And Optics

The controversy is fueled by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's recent proximity to Trump.

In October, Huang donated to fund the construction of a White House ballroom project that Trump has said will cost $300 million. Huang also attended a $1 million-per-person dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, reports said.

Nvidia was not listed among the official donors released by the White House.

The company, which became the first to reach a $5 trillion market value in October, has also invested heavily in U.S. operations after Trump's return to the office.

Nvidia sits in the 97th percentile for growth among stocks tracked by Benzinga Edge, outperforming rivals such as AMD and Intel and ranking near the top of its competitive peer group.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com